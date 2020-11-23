The grid-scale battery market is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID -19, according to Technavio's research. The imposition of lockdowns worldwide resulted in a sharp decline in market demand as many businesses experienced a partial or complete shutdown. However, progressive steps are being taken by governments across the world to contain the spread of the pandemic. With businesses resuming their operations and situations getting back to normal, the market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

The growing ESS demand from utilities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Utility companies are focusing on diversifying their power generation portfolios with increased emphasis on renewable sources. They are integrating the latest technologies such as IoT with energy storage systems to understand energy usage. The information generated from IoT enabled ESS helps utility companies to reduce the need to build peaking power plants and substations and streamline power generation activities. This is increasing the demand for advanced battery-based ESS, which is fostering the market growth. However, the growing competition from fuel cells might hamper the growth.

Grid-scale Battery Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the lithium-based segment. This due to the increased adoption of lithium-based batteries owing to their low self-discharge rate when compared to most other batteries such as NiCd and NiMH batteries

Grid-scale Battery Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 57% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the rising energy demand and the increasing installation of microgrids and renewable-energy power plants are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for grid-scale batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

