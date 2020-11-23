The residential solar energy storage market is expected to grow by USD 26.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 37% during the forecast period. Technavio estimates the market to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus resulted in a partial or complete shutdown of manufacturing activities in the short term. This led to a decline in the demand for solar energy storage equipment. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth as many companies are resuming their operations and things getting back to normal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005740/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis including COVID-19 impact, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The rising energy costs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The rising cost of energy is encouraging many residential end-users to opt for renewable power sources such as solar. This has increased the demand for solar energy storage systems for residential applications, which is driving the growth of the market. However, technical challenges associated with battery technology might hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/residential-solar-energy-storage-market-size-industry-analysis

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Technology Landscape

Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the lithium-ion batteries segment in 2019. This is due to the various benefits of lithium-ion batteries compared to other battery types. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increasing investment in green construction projects and zero energy buildings.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for residential solar energy storage market in APAC. The growth of the residential solar energy storage market size in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Solar Microinverter Market Global solar microinverter market is segmented by end-user (Residential and Non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Solar PV Backsheet Market Global solar PV backsheet market is segmented by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

redT energy Plc

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

TOTAL SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Li-ion batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lead-acid batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

redT energy Plc

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

TOTAL SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/