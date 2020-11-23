The wind turbine gearbox market is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the pandemic compelled governments across the world to impose lockdowns. This resulted in a partial or complete shutdown of manufacturing activities in the short term, which significantly affected the market demand. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth as many companies are resuming their operations and things are getting back to normal. In addition, many developing countries, especially China and India, are rapidly expanding their capacity for renewable energy sources, including wind energy, to achieve their emission targets and reduce environmental pollution. This is creating significant opportunities for vendors.

The increase in offshore wind energy installations is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Offshore wind installations have witnessed a significant increase in recent years. Offshore wind farms do not require a dedicated area of land for installation and are located on the ocean surface, where the wind energy potential is high. The rising adoption of offshore wind energy turbines has increased the demand for high-performance gearboxes with lower maintenance and repair costs. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the new wind turbine gearbox segment. This is due to the installation of new wind turbine power projects worldwide. However, the growing need for wind turbine gearbox replacements will present maximum opportunities in the replacement segment during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 64% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by the increasing investments in new wind power capacity additions during the forecast period.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for wind turbine gearboxes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Dana Inc.

Flender GmBH (Winergy)

General Electric Co.

ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Moventas Gears Oy

Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Voith GmbH Co. KGaA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

New Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Replacement Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

