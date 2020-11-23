Mobile Retail Platform Picksell Launches a Solution to $4.6 Trillion Market Problem

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Mobile retail platform Picksell has created a solution to a $4.6 Trillion problem of abandoned shopping cart items, $2.75 Trillion of which are estimated as being easily recoverable, according to Business Insider.

Items that have been added or scanned but left in the shopping cart, are white-gloved over the finish line by Picksell's Smart Loyalty system that motivates customers to make the final purchase using personalised loyalty incentives. Merchants can entice their customers to complete their purchases by offering perks, discounts and other exclusive deals.

Launching initially in Germany and rolling out across Europe next year, Picksell is an all-in-one retail solution that also offers cheaper processing, contactless shopping and worldwide logistics that will open new opportunities for both online and offline merchants, especially relevant in a post-COVID world.

Utilizing PSD Open Banking standards, Picksell provides direct bank payments for every merchant charging less than 1%, avoiding expensive third party intermediaries. Merchants get paid directly into their bank accounts. The platform's QR based, COVID-ready Scan-and-Go system enables both online and offline merchants to sell anything, anywhere, any time - by simply placing a QR code online, or offline. Customers simply scan the item's QR code on a PC screen, in store or even on a billboard, and are taken directly to the payment screen. Customers can also save their items in the shopping cart and return to them at any time. .The solution is seen as ideal for showrooms and large offline retailers looking to minimize person to person exposure and still remain profitable and operational.

"I am proud to be supporting a team that is disrupting the way people shop, makes retail more profitable and helps keep us all safe," commented Picksell investor and co-founder Evgeny Roytman.

Picksell's suite of retail tools provides all merchants with an opportunity to regain lost profit, access the world and sell anything, anywhere, anytime.

All merchants can use Picksell's powerful tools absolutely free for the first two months.

