The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high average cost per fixture will hamper market growth.
LED Market: Application Landscape
The general lighting segment is witnessing unprecedented demand for LEDs, largely due to the favorable government regulatory framework across the globe for LED lighting.
LED Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest LED market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing construction market, increasing government investments in infrastructure projects, and the presence of a large number of LED chip and packaging factories will significantly influence LED market growth in this region. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for LEDs in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.
Companies Covered:
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
