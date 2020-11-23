Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today that Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.cimpress.com and a replay will be available until March 2, 2021.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

