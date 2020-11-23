Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Director Resigns

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Giulio Bonifacio from its Board of Directors. Due to Mr. Bonifacio's other personal business interests and time constraints, he felt it appropriate to tender his resignation while remaining supportive as shareholder. The Company thanks Mr. Boniface for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property. The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

