The benzyl alcohol market is poised to grow by 18.50 K MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the benzyl alcohol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry.

The benzyl alcohol market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the shifting of manufacturing units to developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the benzyl alcohol market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Benzyl Alcohol Market covers the following areas:

Benzyl Alcohol Market Sizing

Benzyl Alcohol Market Forecast

Benzyl Alcohol Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Charkit Chemical Co. LLC

Elan Chemical Co.

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Greenfield Global Inc.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LANXESS AG

Richman Chemical Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Paints and coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

