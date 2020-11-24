ECA Marketing, Inc.: SILAC Insurance Company Sponsors ECA Marketing Virtual Prospecting Summit

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Salt Lake City, UT-based SILAC Insurance Company, formerly Equitable Life & Casualty, is proud to announce that they will be sponsoring the ECA Marketing Summit for financial advisors. The event, under the theme of 'Cracking The Prospecting Code,' is described on the event website as "The Ultimate Advisor Prospecting & Lead Generation Virtual Summit." The event will cover strategies to build a pipeline of qualified prospects for financial advisors. Learn more here: https://crackingtheprospectingcode.com.

The virtual summit, due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from the 7th of December to the 10th of December 2020 and is organized by ECA Marketing, Inc. The summit is designed to help financial advisors adjust to the ever-changing market and reinvent their prospect pipeline. The summit will take on a Lead Generation approach tailored to suit the needs of the field. It will also cover aspects such as getting more leads quickly and easily, depending on one's market, and creating a recession proof prospecting system. In addition, it will aid financial advisors in designing a prospect pipeline to withstand any future trouble.

Some of the topics covered in the sessions will include 'Prospecting Strategies To Thrive In Any Economy' and 'Strategies To Build A Pipeline of Qualified Prospects In As Little As 30 Days,' as seen on the official event website. The summit will also cover proven methods for success and how to adapt to the current economic situation. One will be able to get back to business as usual, knowing one's pipeline of qualified prospects will help build confidence and certainty.

Most importantly, one does not have to leave the home or office to make it work - it is possible to build a business without the constant anxiety that exists when one cannot rely on anything to fill one's pipeline as was previously the case.

The summit lineup will include MDRT Top Of The Table agents David McKnight, Van Mueller, Tom Love, Scott Brooks and Mike Kaselnak. To quote the event website, "It gets better… with best-selling author and MDRT Top Of The Table sales trainer from the United Kingdom Bernie De Souza, as well as author and LinkedIn expert Daniel Hanzelka and digital direct response marketing expert Michael Kittinger." Their secrets can help one stop chasing shiny objects and get new client prospecting on track again. Registration for Cracking the Prospecting Code is 100% free of charge. By attending, one will be able to experience the change that having the right plan can make in prospecting.

The event will be hosted by Jeffrey Thomson, FLMI. He is a Direct Response Marketing & Copywriting Expert, Sales Trainer, Developer of the Quantum Marketing System and host of Quantum Marketing Radio. He is also a former national sales trainer for a division of AIG.

SILAC Insurance company, the sponsor, was founded in 1935 by the Ross family and previously used the name Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Company' for 85 years, achieving company, product and service recognition in the United States. Agents, customers, vendors and partners will find no change in the competitiveness of products or services offered. "We will continue developing innovative and transparent fixed annuity products that provide exceptional value for consumers and distribution partners. We will also continue with our commitment to invest in technology that will allow us to continually improve our service standards," said Dan Acker, President of SILAC Insurance Company. Along with the name change, SILAC Insurance Company will align with the new SILAC brand identity, and business activities in the future will be conducted under the new name. Learn more here: www.silacins.com

"We are at a defining moment in our company's history," said Steve Hilbert, CEO of SILAC Insurance Company. "The rebrand will allow us to better position the Company to continue to be a leading fixed annuity insurance carrier. Our new company name not only embraces our history and roots but also emphasizes our commitment to excellence to provide the best products and services in the life and annuity market." The company initiative to sponsor the summit highlights their commitment to their field.

To learn more about the company or the summit, one may visit their respective websites. One may also contact ECA Marketing, Inc. by visiting www.ecamarketing.com or calling 800-356-4189 for further inquiries.

ECA Marketing, Inc.

Stephanie Dahl

800-356-4189

stephanie@ecamarketing.com

7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200

Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

