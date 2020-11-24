The HMI software market is expected to grow by USD 14.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HMI Software Market 2020-2024

The technological developments in HMI software is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled software testing professionals will hamper the market growth.

HMI Software Market: End-user Landscape

The major demand for HMI software is from the automotive industry, and the increasing investments and developments in this sector will create more demand for products. The increasing demand for electronics and growth in the aerospace industry will also have a positive impact on the HMI software category. Therefore, the HMI software market share growth by the discrete industries segment will be significant during the forecast period.

HMI Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest HMI software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the shift from traditional methods of power generation such as thermal, hydro, and coal and rising investments in alternative sources of energy, such as solar and wind power will significantly drive HMI software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for HMI software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

National Instruments Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

Valeo SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Machine-level Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Supervisory Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

