Clarivate Strengthens IP Offering in Mainland China with New Domain Registrar License

LONDON and SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that MarkMonitor Information Technology (Shanghai) Company Limited, a subsidiary under MarkMonitor is now a licensed domain name registrar in Mainland China. MarkMonitor, a leading corporate domain registrar, is now able to offer multiple top-level domains (TLDs) which include .com and .net to companies hosting website content locally in Mainland China.

Mainland China accounts for over a fifth of the world's four billion internet users1 and is a vital market for many organizations seeking to expand their online presence. As a licensed registrar in China, MarkMonitor can help companies enter this significant online market more easily.

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "In today's digital economy, you can't have a commercial enterprise or launch a new offer without a solid domain strategy in place. Yet, domains come with security risks, including infringement, cybersquatting and cyberattacks. At Clarivate, we offer smart, safe, and secure solutions to manage corporate-sized domain portfolios - with unparalleled service and guidance. We're excited to extend these capabilities to Mainland China as part of our overall regional investment - with a focus on better serving the local market and helping our customers and partners around the world to more effectively operate in one of the fastest growing regions when it comes to Intellectual Property."

As Asia continues to outpace other regions in IP filings and becomes more innovation driven, Clarivate continues to accelerate innovation in China and worldwide by offering a more comprehensive range of IP information and insights solutions.

Last year, Clarivate announced that it is powering White Rabbit image solutions to better service Chinese trademark professionals with CompuMark artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition (IR) technology, simplifying the process of researching image trademarks. Now, MarkMonitor becomes licensed to manage domain names in Mainland China, enabling Clarivate to further support its customers' ambitions to successfully maintain and protect their online presence in the country.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

