The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is expected to grow by USD 34.57 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of cloud-based BSS is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of in-house expertise will hamper the market growth.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market: Product Landscape

Market definition Operations support systems (OSS) refer to specialized software through which a telecom network supports different components within the system, such as network operations, service management, and provisioning services. Business support systems (BSS) refers to software that handles tasks such as customer support processes, billing services, order management, and fraud management. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the BSS segment.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in IoT, implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and increasing use of social networking platforms are driving the growth of the OSS BSS software market in North America. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for operations support business support (OSS BSS) software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Amdocs Ltd.

Accenture Plc

CSG Systems International Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

OSS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BSS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amdocs Ltd.

Accenture Plc

CSG Systems International Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

