The global smart coating market size is expected to grow by USD 30.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Coating Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advantages of smart coatings is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The use of smart coatings has significantly increased across industries, especially in electronics and construction, because of its several beneficial features. For instance, smart coatings have a self-healing mechanism, which addresses both environmental and functionality objectives. Furthermore, their self-assembling ability, toward polymers and nanoparticles, has made them popular in the electronic industry, especially in the semiconductor fabrication process. On the other hand, in the construction industry, smart coatings have become a crucial material owing to their anti-fouling and anti-corrosion properties. Therefore, the advantageous features of smart coatings will increase their sales, contributing to the smart coating market growth.

Global Smart Coating Market: End-user Landscape

In the construction industry, paints and coating play a crucial role in enhancing the aesthetics of a constructed structure. One of the popular smart coatings used in the industry is the epoxy-based polyaniline (PANI)-graphene oxide nanosheet (GON) coating, which has anti-corrosion and anti-fouling properties. As the global construction industry is expected to record significant growth over the coming years, the smart coating market growth should also be substantial over the forecast period. The smart coating market growth by the construction segment is expected to be faster compared with the automotive and marine market segments over the forecast period.

Global Smart Coating Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for smart coating in 2019. The region is expected to record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. The growing presence of end-users such as construction, automotive, and electronics industries is significantly driving the smart coating market share in APAC. The increasing government initiatives and foreign investments are also driving the market growth in the region. Over 49% of the overall market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for smart coatings in the region. The market growth rate in this region will be faster than that of other geographies during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Smart Coating Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in smart coating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart coating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart coating market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Marine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aviation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Expansion of plant capacities and new distribution

centers for smart coatings

Growth in number of M&A activities

Growing technological advances in self-healing smart coatings

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Co.

Hempel AS

Jotun AS

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

