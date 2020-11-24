The global carbon steel market size is expected to grow by 699.35 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The use of carbon steel in the construction sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The construction industry, which involves commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, is one of the significant consumers of carbon steel products. Carbon steel is used as a primary raw material for manufacturing structural frameworks, high strength plates, rectangular tubing, and other construction components owing to its lightweight, strength, and ductility. These structural products have applications in various construction activities. Therefore, the growing construction and infrastructure projects across developed and developing countries such as the US, China, India, the UAE, the UK, Japan, and others are increasing sales of carbon steel. As a result, the carbon steel market growth is expected to be substantial over the forecast period.

Global Carbon Steel Market: End-user Landscape

The development of high-rise buildings, tech parks, roads, highways, bridges, and other residential and commercial infrastructure across the world has increased the use of carbon steel. The metal is extensively used in the construction industry, primarily owing to its high strength and ductility. Moreover, major industry players such as Nippon Steel are involved in developing carbon steel products with high ductility. These factors will contribute to the carbon steel market growth by the construction segment substantially over the forecast period. The growth rate of the construction market segment is expected to be slower compared with the shipbuilding and automotive market segments over the forecast period.

Global Carbon Steel Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for carbon steel in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to vendors over the forecast period. The rapid growth in industrialization and infrastructural developments are some of the significant factors contributing to the carbon steel market share growth in APAC. Government-driven large-scale infrastructure projects are primarily contributing to the market growth in the region. Almost 76% of the overall market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea are the key markets for carbon steel in the region. The market growth rate in this region will be faster than that of other geographies during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

ArcelorMittal SA

Baoshan Iron Steel Co. Ltd.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Steel

Jindal Steel Power Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

and United States Steel Corp.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shipbuilding Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices

Increasing technological developments in the global steel industry

Rise in the demand for carbon steel with increasing

wind power installations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Baoshan Iron Steel Co. Ltd.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Steel

Jindal Steel Power Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

United States Steel Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

