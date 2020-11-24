Nexon America Inc.:

WHAT: Today, Nexon announced a collaboration with global record-breaking pop superstars, BTS with the iconic MMORPG IP, MapleStory coming soon. Leading up to the in-game collaboration inMapleStory and MapleStory M, players will be treated to three behind the scenes videos surrounding the MapleStory X BTS collaboration with one new video releasing each week beginning on November 25 via MapleStory's YouTube channel at youtube.com/MapleStory. The video content will feature BTS sharing their journey growing up with MapleStory through childhood and their fondness for the game. More details on the collaboration will be announced. To stay up to date on the MapleStory X BTS collaboration, visit maplestory.com/maplestoryxbts and follow @maplestory and @playmaplem on Twitter. WHO: MapleStory MapleStory M BTS WHEN: Coming Soon WHERE: Teaser video available now: https://youtu.be/s2965QvjgX4 MapleStory Global YouTube Channel: youtube.com/MapleStory ASSETS: MapleStory X BTS Assets MapleStory X BTS Teaser

MapleStory is one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs with over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone out of a total seven MapleStory services around the world. First released in North America in May 2005, the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the Western market.

