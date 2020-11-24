Technavio has been monitoring the automotive windshield market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive windshield market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by vehicle type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The passenger vehicles are expected to be the leading segment based on vehicle type in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing use of solar reflective windshields is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.17 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growth of automotive industry in emerging economies is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the driver distraction caused by HUD systems restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 64% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growth of automotive industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive windshield market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Windshield Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Windshield Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Windshield Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive windshield market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Windshield Market Size

Automotive Windshield Market Trends

Automotive Windshield Market Analysis

This study identifies growing use of solar reflective windshields as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive windshield market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Windshield Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive windshield market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive windshield market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive windshield market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive windshield market vendors

