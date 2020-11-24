The global aluminum market size is expected to grow by 13.66 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005999/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES
The use of aluminum cans in the beverage sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high volatility in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices of aluminum will hamper the market growth.
The lightweight and recyclable properties of aluminum cans make it a popular choice in the beverage industry for packaging sodas, energy drinks, beers, and sparkling water. Apart from being easily recyclable and air resistant, these cans can also be rapidly chilled and provide a superior metal surface for printing. This helps in enhancing the aesthetics of the packaging and retain the original taste of the packaged food. With the increasing demand for these cans in the beverage industry, the demand for aluminum is also bound to grow.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-market-industry-analysis
Global Aluminum Market: End-user Landscape
The aerospace, automotive, rail transportation, and marine industries, all use aluminum extensively. The aerospace industry uses aluminum to make almost all aircraft for overall weight reduction and to make them fuel-efficient and capable of carrying the maximum load. Aluminum is used in vehicle parts such as wheels, bumpers, engine cylinder blocks, and the main body that includes the hood, doors, and frame. The marine industry uses aluminum-magnesium alloys in shipbuilding as they are corrosion-resistant to both freshwater and seawater. The growth of the overall transportation industry is, thus, expected to drive the demand for aluminum during the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the packaging and electrical engineering segment.
Global Aluminum Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest aluminum market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong consumption of aluminum from the construction, automotive, and packaging industries in China and India will significantly drive aluminum market growth in this region over the forecast period. 74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for aluminum in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Aluminum Casting Market: The aluminum casting market size has the potential to grow by 6.81 million MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Aluminum Pigment Market: The aluminum pigment market size has the potential to grow by $177.59 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered
- Alcoa Corp.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
- China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
- Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
- National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- United Company Rusal Plc
- Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Aluminum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in aluminum market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Electrical engineering Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Production Process by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by production process by volume
- Primary aluminum Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Secondary aluminum Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
- Market opportunity by production process by volume
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcoa Corp.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
- China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
- Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
- National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Rio Tinto Ltd.
- United Company Rusal Plc
- Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005999/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/