Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2020 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 10.6 million (USD 6.4 million Q2), EBITDA USD 1.7 million (USD 1.5 million loss in Q2) and a net loss of USD 1.0 million (USD 4.6 million loss in Q2).

Revenue efficiency was 100% during the standard day rate work in the quarter (Q2 fixed price work only).

Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter during the standard day rate work in the quarter (Q2 fixed price work only).

Contract backlog at the end of Q3 was approximately USD 15.2 million (USD 19.4 million Q2).

Please see attached for the Q3 2020 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, on 24 November 2020 at 12:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q3-2020

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 24 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q3 2020 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba768c4f-92dc-437a-bb00-af8e9535654f)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
