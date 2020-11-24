PHSC Plc - Interim Results

24 November 2020

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company", or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2020

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Financial Highlights

· Group revenue for first half of £1.377m, down from £2.234m last year.

· EBITDA of £182k, compared with £175k at the halfway stage last year.

· Earnings per share of 0.83p compared with 1.01p last year.

· Cash of £1.0m compared with £756k as at 31 March 2020.

· Net asset value (unaudited) of £5.1m compared to £5.0m as 31 March 2020.

· Net asset value (unaudited) per share of 34.8p compared to a current share price of 12.0p.

· Interim dividend declared of 0.5p per ordinary share.

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

The first half of the year has been dominated by the effects of COVID-19 and this has led to a marked downturn in demand for the majority of our services, with the exception of Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Limited, whose core business has continued to provide clients with COVID-19 risk assessments and support.

The improved EBITDA would not have been achieved without considerable support through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and local authority grants of, in aggregate, £316k. However, the Group has not needed to make use of repayable financial support such as Government-backed loans and has not called upon our £50,000 facility with HSBC, which was renewed in October 2020.

Our security company, B2BSG Solutions Limited, was badly hit by the enforced closure of non-essential retail premises for much of the period, and the far lower demand once shops were gradually allowed to reopen. Several retail clients have reduced the size of their estates, leading to reduced order quantities for our security products. Some national chains who we work with are in severe financial difficulty and we expect that this may impact our ability to recover debts. We have therefore made an initial provision of £10,000 in anticipation of losses due to customer default. The extent to which the business can recover will depend largely on when and whether the high street is able to improve its fortunes following the easing of restrictions following the second lockdown. On a positive note, the losses for the period were reduced substantially when compared to last year, albeit this was heavily supported by the CJRS and grant funding.

Demand for consultancy and training through our QCS International Limited subsidiary, which is based in Scotland, was negatively impacted, with both revenues and profits reducing by more than a half. Training income was worst hit, with income of approximately £40,000 compared with £180,000 at the half-way stage last year. Demand for consultancy support held up better than expected. We expect that many clients will look to reinstate deferred training courses as soon as it is deemed safe and legal to do so, as determined by Scottish legislation.

There have been mixed fortunes in the Safety Division, with Quality Leisure Management Limited the worst affected. The overwhelming majority of clients are leisure centres, and this sector was ordered to completely close for most of the period. Funding of these establishments has been severely curtailed. Whilst we have been called up to support some clients who use retainer services, the need for additional paid for services has been negligible.

Inspection Services (UK) limited has been largely unaffected by the pandemic and the half-year is generally in line with expectations.

RSA Environmental Health Limited, via its SafetyMARK branding, predominantly works in the school sector. With schools closed (other than for limited exceptions) in the first wave of the pandemic, training and consultancy requirements were minimal. With schools reopening we anticipate a gradual improvement in activity. A positive point has been our ability to adapt and deliver accredited training remotely and this is an income stream that we will work to enlarge in the months ahead.

Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Limited enjoyed additional demand for its services, notably those related to assisting clients achieve COVID secure workplaces. Our fee-earning staff who were initially furloughed under the CJRS have been fully productive since early summer, when the restrictions from the first lockdown were eased, and are generally expected to be busy through to the end of the calendar year. We have sought to position ourselves in the marketplace as the "go to" health and safety consultancy for COVID-19 support and this has resulted in enquiries being at record levels. This has resulted in several organisations using us for the first time and we will look to capitalise on these new relationships going forward.

Dividend

The Board is mindful of the fact that the Group has enjoyed considerable support from the CJRS together with associated grant funding and that careful thought should be given as to whether a distribution is appropriate in these circumstances. However, we are aware that many of our shareholders have invested for the historically high yield that our dividend policy has offered and during these times we have continued to manage our business carefully. The Board is therefore satisfied that a distribution from retained earnings is reasonable and that this would not materially compromise our cash position. Accordingly, the Board declares an interim dividend of 0.5p per ordinary share, to be paid on 26 February 2021 to those on the register of members on 4 January 2021.

The recommendation by the Board of any final dividend for the current financial year will be subject to the Group's full year performance and the outlook at that time.

Cash Flow

Cash at bank on 30 September 2020 stood at £1.0m compared to £756k as at 31 March 2020.

Other than in the normal course of business and the proposed and any future dividends that might be declared, the Board does not currently anticipate there being any additional calls on the Company's cash.

Performance by Trading Subsidiaries

Profit/loss figures for individual subsidiaries are stated after government grants, which includes the CJRS, but before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the plc which are recovered through management charges to, and dividends from, trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.

Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited

Invoiced sales of £381,531 yielding a profit of £223,591 (the figures for the same period last year were £366,657 and £139,470).

RSA Environmental Health Limited

Invoiced sales of £100,123 resulting in a profit of £30,686 (the figures for the same period last year were £207,524 and £50,488).

Quality Leisure Management Limited

Invoiced sales of £90,369 resulting in a profit of £40,342 (the figures for the same period last year were £194,295 and £58,544).

QCS International Limited

Invoiced sales of £196,533 yielding a profit of £46,705 (the figures for the same period last year were £397,832 and £142,102).

Inspection Services (UK) Limited

Invoiced sales of £113,807 yielding a profit of £25,471 (the figures for the same period last year were £132,613 and £35,860).

B2BSG Solutions Limited

Invoiced sales of £495,228 resulting in a loss of £4,394 (the figures for the same period last year were £935,356 and £56,558 loss).

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months

ended Six months

ended Year

ended 30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue 3 1,377 2,234 4,438 Cost of sales (767) (1,101) (2,252) Gross profit 610 1,133 2,186 Administrative expenses (775) (979) (1,983) Goodwill impairment 2 - - (200) Government grants 316 - - Profit from operations 151 154 3 Finance income 1 1 2 Profit before taxation 152 155 5 Corporation tax expense (31) (7) (21) Profit/(loss) for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent 3 121 148 (16) Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 121 148 (16) Basic and diluted Earnings per Share for profit after tax from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period 5 0.83p 1.01p (0.11)p

Group Statement of Financial Position 30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 565 561 593 Goodwill 3,278 3,478 3,278 Deferred tax asset 20 18 20 3,863 4,057 3,891 Current assets Inventories 263 307 264 Trade and other receivables 753 1,069 886 Cash and cash equivalents 1,003 688 756 2,019 2,064 1,906 Total assets 3 5,882 6,121 5,797 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 571 647 623 Right of use lease liability 34 23 34 Current corporation tax payable 71 62 40 676 732 697 Non-current liabilities Right of use lease liability 54 54 70 Deferred taxation liabilities 52 46 51 106 100 121 Total liabilities 782 832 818 Net assets 5,100 5,289 4,979 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group Called up share capital 1,468 1,468 1,468 Share premium account 1,916 1,916 1,916 Capital redemption reserve 144 144 144 Merger relief reserve 134 134 134 Retained earnings 1,438 1,627 1,317 5,100 5,289 4,979

Group Statement of Changes in Equity Share Capital Share

Premium Capital

Redemption

Reserve Merger

Relief

Reserve Retained

Earnings



Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 April 2020 1,468 1,916 144 134 1,317 4,979 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - 121 121 Balance at 30 September 2020 1,468 1,916 144 134 1,438 5,100 Balance at 1 April 2019 1,468 1,916 144 134 1,479 5,141 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - 148 148 Balance at 30 September 2019 1,468 1,916 144 134 1,627 5,289

Group Statement of Cash Flows Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows generated from operating activities Cash generated from operations 264 57 347 Tax paid - - (32) Net cash generated from operating activities 264 57 315 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2) (14) (39) Disposal of fixed assets - 2 2 Interest received 1 1 2 Net cash used in investing activities (1) (11) (35) Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on right of use assets (16) (19) Dividends paid to group shareholders - - (147) Net cash used in financing activities (16) - (166) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 247 46 114 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 756 642 642 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,003 688 756 Notes to the cash flow statement Cash generated from operations Operating profit - continuing operations 151 154 3 Depreciation charge 30 21 52 Goodwill impairment - - 200 Loss on sale of fixed assets - 3 5 Decrease in inventories 1 10 52 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 133 (96) 87 Decrease in trade and other payables (51) (35) (52) Cash generated from operations 264 57 347

Notes to the Financial Statements

1.Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The financial information contained in this report, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020, prepared under IFRS have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2020 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.

Impairment of goodwill

The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid. Although there have been losses in certain subsidiaries in the interim period, the Group's performance against the background of COVID-19 has been better than was envisaged when the final results were published in August 2020. The longer-term outlook presently remains stable and an impairment charge in these interim accounts is not therefore considered necessary but will be reassessed at the year end.

Government grants

Government grants represent amounts receivable in relation to the CJRS and other COVID-19 related business grants. The grants have been recognised in the period to which the costs relate.

2.Exceptional Administrative Expenses

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Impairment of PHSC plc's investment in B2BSG Solutions Limited - - 200

3.Segmental Reporting

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 495 935 1,915 495 935 1,915 Health & safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 114 133 231 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 382 367 764 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 90 194 353 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 100 207 418 686 901 1,766 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 196 398 757 Total revenue 1,377 2,234 4,438 Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charge Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd (1) (42) (61) Health & safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 18 30 33 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 183 137 251 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 33 49 66 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 25 43 72 259 259 422 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 33 115 184 Holding company: PHSC plc (170) (184) (361) 121 148 184 Goodwill impairment - - (200) Total Group profit/(loss) after taxation 121 148 (16)

30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Total assets £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 411 602 429 Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 176 218 166 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 581 1,057 413 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 210 320 220 RSA Environmental Health Limited 637 684 631 1,604 2,279 1,430 Systems division: QCS International Ltd 320 765 320 Holding company: PHSC plc 4,322 3,249 4,375 6,657 6,895 6,554 Adjustment of goodwill (775) (774) (757) Total assets 5,882 6,121 5,797

4.Property, plant and equipment

30 Sept 20 30 Sept 19 31 Mar 20 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost or valuation Brought forward 949 907 822 Additions 2 14 163 Disposals - (37) (36) Carried forward 951 884 949 Depreciation Brought forward 356 334 334 Charge 30 21 52 Disposals - (32) (30) Carried forward 386 323 356 Net book value 565 561 593

5.Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the following data.