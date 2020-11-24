Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

24 November 2020

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2020.

Chairman's Statement

Given the demanding macro-climate over the last year for the hospitality industry which is Marechale's primary sector of expertise, the Company has done well to generate revenues comparable to prior years. Furthermore, cost savings have been achieved with office rent discounts and, as most of our staff were not working during the first Lockdown, we benefitted from the Government's Furlough Scheme.

During the six months we generated revenues of £176,000 (2019: £173,000) and delivered an Operating loss of £64,000 (2019: £93,000). There were no gains on disposal in 2020 compared to a gain in 2019 of £29,000. The Loss before tax was £64,000 (2019: £64,000).

In the current conditions it is important to have as liquid a balance sheet as possible and at 31 October 2020 we held cash at bank of £177,000 of which £50,000 is subject to a Bounce-back Loan, representing around 5 months' administrative expenses.

We are currently in the second Lockdown, which has dealt another body-blow to the Hospitality Industry. However, we are happy to report that our clients are well managed businesses with strong balance sheets and are looking for expansion opportunities. We remain busy working on new projects in the renewable and telecom sectors as well as developing further new opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The Board of Marechale Capital continues to consider its options and its future strategy.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 31 October 2020 2019 £ £ Revenue 175,837 173,036 Cost of sales (45,999) (41,129) Gross profit 129,838 131,907 Administrative expenses (194,277) (224,804) Operating (loss)/profit (64,439) (92,897) Investment revenues - 28,937 (Loss) before tax (63,439) (63,960) Taxation (Loss) for the period - - (63,439) (63,960) (Loss) per share (Pence) (Pence) - Basic (0.1) (0.1) - Diluted (0.1) (0.1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) As at 31 October 31 October 2020 2019 Current assets Available for sale investments 52,039 75,481 Trading investments 881 1,550 Trade and other receivables 28,162 72,309 Cash and cash equivalents 176,675 83,545 257,757 232,885 Current liabilities Trade and other payables

Deferred PAYE

Bounce-back Loan (72,343)

(36,156)

(50,000) (129,532)

-

- Total current liabilities (158,499) (129,532) Net assets 99,258 103,353

Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders Share capital 461,449 461,449 Reserve for own shares (50,254) (50,254) Retained losses (345,965) (319,781) Reserve for share based payments 34,028 11,939 99,258 103,353

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 31 October 2020 2019 £ £ Net cash from operating activities Operating (loss) (64,439) (92,897) Provision for share based payments 5,075 - Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (59,364) (92,897) Movement in working capital Decrease in receivables 33,827 32,896 (Decrease) in payables (5,020) (34,497) 28,807 (1,601) Operating cash flow (30,557) (94,498) Investment activities Proceeds on disposal of available for sale investments - 29,443 Cash flow from investing activities - 29,443 Financing

Bounce-back Loan



50,000

- Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,443 (65,055) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 157,232 148,600 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 176,675 83,545 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,443 (65,055)

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.