Due to the completion of the offering of new shares shares in Boozt AB, cf. today's announcement from Boozt AB, new shares from the temporary ISIN will be admitted to trading and official listing as per 25 November 2020 in the company's permanent ISIN SE0009888738. At the same time a Danish orderbook - BOOZT DKK - will be registered. Please notice that the last day of trading new shares in the temporary ISIN SE0015193065 (BOOZT, nye) is today, 24 November 2020. ISIN: SE0009888738 ---------------------------------------- Name: Boozt AB ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 57,955,493 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 5,737,085 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 63,692,578 shares ---------------------------------------- Short name: BOOZT DKK ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208253 ---------------------------------------- Admittance to trading and official listing Following today's announcement from Boozt AB on the completion of the offering, please be informed that Boozt AB now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 November 2020. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800276