Disruptive streak continues with unique DevOps distribution play combining Nuaware skills with Exclusive Networks scale and services

Exclusive Networks today announced the acquisition of Nuaware, a hyper growth, born-in-the-cloud distributor at the bleeding edge of cloud, DevSecOps and containerisation. The move adds immediate global scale and services capability to the Nuaware proposition and portfolio, while enabling Exclusive Networks, its vendors and partner community with a unique skill set for capitalising on immense demand shifts brought about by digital transformation.

Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks said: "DevOps tool chains, containers and the emergence of DevSecOps are specialist areas where Nuaware has carved a truly unique niche in distribution. This acquisition puts us where we want to be in this space, giving our partners a readymade on-ramp into new high-growth opportunities. Large vendors being drawn to these markets are seeking turnkey channel solutions, and their established partner ecosystems have technical skills gaps that demand credible support. We can now meet these kinds of challenges far more effectively, while continuing to accelerate growth for the next waves of disruptive technologies in secure, trusted digital infrastructure."

Nuaware was founded in 2016 by Zaheer Javaid and Luke Hasty and has grown exponentially since then through its work with vendors including HashiCorp, Docker Enterprise (now Mirantis), Instana, Portworx (recently acquired by Pure Storage) and Twistlock (now Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud). The company's London-based team, which works with both large service providers/systems integrators and a network of specialist DevOps consultancies on implementations around the world, will carry on operating as a distinct business unit under the Nuaware brand and continue to target disruptive new technologies and partnerships with emerging high-growth vendors such as, for example, Gremlin and StackPulse in areas such as chaos engineering and SRE automation. Its high-value services, including lead detection, business development, solution design, implementation, professional services and comprehensive training courses, will complement those from Exclusive Networks and vice versa.

Zaheer Javaid, Co-Founder and Director at Nuaware said: "We're very pleased to be joining the Exclusive family and believe this is the best way to continue scaling up our proposition and bringing optimum value to all our customers and partners. The timing is right the rapid onset of digital transformation among enterprises has got much faster in 2020, bringing Nuaware and the DevOps, cloud automation and containerisation technologies we specialise in, to an inflection point. With Exclusive's support, we can aim higher, grow faster and invest more in extending our uniqueness in the market."

"In terms of culture, attitude to innovation and the capacity to create unique value in the context of technology and market disruption, Nuaware is very much like Exclusive Networks," said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Networks. "Teaming up this way is great news for partners of both companies, including the strategic vendors we have in common: Palo Alto Networks and Pure Storage. We anticipate significant organic growth from the Nuaware business by supporting its plans for continued expansion globally, and see many additional commercial benefits from extending their know-how across and into more opportunities with Exclusive Networks vendors and resellers."

