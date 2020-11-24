Following its acquisition of Fitzgerald Law (F&L) in September this year, ZEDRA, the leading provider of "Active Wealth", corporate and fund solutions, has unveiled its new comprehensive global expansion service.

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA chief executive officer, commented, "ZEDRA is already recognised as a top tier independent trust company providing the full range of Active Wealth solutions. With F&L similarly recognised as a premier provider of global expansion services, we are keen to utilise their great reputation as the launchpad from which to position ZEDRA as the go-to firm for accounting, tax, HR, payroll and international expansion advice".

Hemelraad adds, "With the continuing growth of ZEDRA's corporate service offering globally and now also in the UK, we expect to become a trusted partner to more companies wanting to expand overseas. The recent acquisition of F&L includes an international network of local service providers in over 70 countries providing global expansion related services, so we are quickly becoming well established".

ZEDRA's well timed service launch comes hot on the heels of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a major addition to the UK Government's ability to attract foreign investment in the form of a newly established Office for Investment. The Office for Investment is designed to provide a 'single front door' to overseas investors and ensure the UK is the most attractive destination in the world to invest.

Managing Director of ZEDRA global expansion services in the UK, Kiki Stannard commented, "Post Brexit, we see only opportunities for businesses looking to capitalise on in the UK as we 'build back better'. With our strong track record of helping international fast growing tech companies combined with ZEDRA's existing expertise across Europe and in the Far East, we are well positioned to lead our global expansion services. ZEDRA 's comprehensive suite of services can help structure and manage the regulatory and legal obligations companies encounter, whilst also creating cutting edge remuneration and incentive arrangements for paying, managing and incentivising new employees."

As well as providing company formation, regulatory compliance, accounting, banking, tax, VAT, HR, employee benefits and global payroll alongside escrow arrangements in the UK and across Europe, ZEDRA will be helping companies to structure their businesses in multiple jurisdictions through its international network of offices around the world.

ZEDRA now has a headcount of over 585 industry experts across 15 countries spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe. Total employees in the UK now number over 130. ZEDRA has also gained new offices in Romania and San Francisco.

