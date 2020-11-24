Widen Enterprises: Anker Innovations selects Widen to enhance digital asset management worldwide

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in charging technology, Anker Innovations (https://www.anker.com/), has selected Widen (https://www.widen.com/) for the provision of a digital asset management (DAM) solution to help its employees worldwide manage their digital assets.



Anker Innovation develops wireless and car charging solutions, as a well as portable and wall-mounted chargers, using its pioneering 'PowerIQ' technology which is capable of charging phones, tablets, and laptops at the fastest speeds possible.

Anker Innovations employs more than 1,900 people in over 10 countries. The company wanted to implement a DAM platform to help manage and distribute its extensive range of digital assets, including videos and images.

Widen's DAM solution will provide Anker Innovation's employees with a single source of truth, allowing marketing, creative, and sales teams to confidently and securely access the content they need. Already trusted by more than 660 brands worldwide to manage more than 55 million assets, Widen's cloud-based tool, the Widen Collective, allows teams and individuals to manage, store, share, and review and approve assets quickly, easily, and collaboratively.

Assets are easily searchable using metadata and categories, while the platform also allows users to control access permissions. Widen's customers can track and assess the performance of assets, both on an individual asset level, or on a wider scale, and automation features help to expedite processes such as converting files to the right image size and format.

Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications and US Retail Marketing at Anker Innovations, said: "We believe Widen will make it easier for our teams across the globe to share assets with each other as well as with our key retail partners in each region."

Jake Athey, VP of Marketing & Customer Experience at Widen, said: "For large, multinational organisations such as Anker Innovations, DAM is crucial in empowering teams not just in terms of consistency, but in proving ROI. Not only can they find content they need, when they need it, but they can make the content work harder and smarter by reusing, replicating, and adapting assets, rather than creating new ones from scratch. Moreover, by using a DAM system, companies can automate and accelerate workflows, and deliver measurable results through performance metrics, indicating which assets perform best."

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support high-quality wireless audio, home security, entertainment, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore.



More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com (http://www.anker.com).

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 660 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 72-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Energizer, Dyson, LG Electronics, and New Balance.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com).

