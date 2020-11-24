The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 10.2 GW at the end of September. Newly installed capacity for the third quarter was 283 MW.From pv magazine France France reached a cumulative installed PV power generation capacity of 10,201 MW as of the end of September, according to new figures provided by French renewable energy association SER, which are based on data released by the Association of Electricity Distributors in France (ADEeF) and grid operators Enedis and RTE. In the third quarter, around 283 MW of new PV systems were grid connected in the country. This compares to 179 ...

