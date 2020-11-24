A clean energy plan drawn up by the European Commission includes details of the various funding pots available to help ocean-based renewables hit 340 GW of generation capacity by mid century.While wind power understandably dominates the Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy unveiled by the European Commission, the document published on Thursday also notes the various EU funding pots which could support ocean-based solar development. The commission policy paper hinges on an ambition to scale up today's 12 GW of European offshore wind generation capacity to 300 GW by mid century. The €800 billion ...

