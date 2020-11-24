Avinash Hiranandani, global chief executive officer and managing director of RenewSys India, speaks to pv magazine about solar module technology trends and the company's manufacturing focus.From pv magazine India pv magazine: A recent report by Wood Mackenzie suggests PV module innovations will lower solar installation costs in the coming decade. According to you, what are the top technology trends best placed to drive this cost reduction while enhancing performance? Will wafer size continue to dictate the evolution? Avinash Hiranandani: Innovation is a constant in the solar PV industry. Technology ...

