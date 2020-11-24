NetBet Introduces Live Dealer Games from Pragmatic Play

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020, who already have a well-established relationship with NetBet Casino.



The NetBet family of providers is always evolving to include the most popular and innovative new games as well as introduce fresh new talent to their various international markets. Pragmatic Play's reputation precedes them as a leading provider in the casino gaming industry, and their Live Dealer games offer the state-of-the-art graphics and feature-rich design NetBet is known for.

NetBet's popular Live Casino section offers players a wide selection of mobile-responsive Vegas-style games played in real time with virtual dealers. This means players can enjoy the excitement of a casino 24/7 from the comfort of their home or while on the move, and the library is always being updated with new titles.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager at NetBet , said: "Pragmatic Play's games have been a mainstay in our library for a long time, so we're thrilled to now offer the best of their Live Dealer games in our Live Casino, and we're sure our customers will appreciate them."

Albert Pesca, Head of Account Management at Pragmatic Play, said: "We can't wait to see how our Live Casino games perform with NetBet. Our partnership with them is a well-rooted one, with Pragmatic Play's slots already present in their offering. We're more than excited to see that operators choose multiple verticals from us, contributing to our goal of becoming the one-stop-shop for the iGaming market."

This development further cements NetBet's reputation as a diverse and ever-evolving online casino than refuses to rest on its laurels.

Contact: pr@netbet.com