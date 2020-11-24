Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core"

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex,the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, won three awards last week for its 'Sustainability at the Core' marketing campaign. With eleven awards in 2020 DigiPlex continues to lead awareness and debate around the need for sustainable solutions in data center operations.

Last week DigiPlex won awards in three different ceremonies, all internationally recognized competitions entered by global businesses. In each, DigiPlex' sustainability marketing campaigns were found to be world-class by the judging panels.

The DADI Awards 2020 judges awarded "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Gold in the In-House category

judges awarded "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Gold in the In-House category The DRUM B2B Awards 2020 rated the "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Highly Commended for Best Content Marketing Campaign

rated the "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Highly Commended for Best Content Marketing Campaign The Corporate Engagement Awards 2020 awarded DigiPlex the Silver for Best CSR activity or programme to support or develop a corporate reputation

All three awards recognize the brave decision to leverage sustainability leadership at the heart of marketing efforts. The success of these campaigns is reflected in the increasing debate of these issues, and evidenced by the result from the recent NPS survey where DigiPlex received an NPS score more than twice as high as the Nordic data center benchmark.

The awards speak to the core purpose of DigiPlex and align with its own sustainability initiatives. DigiPlex continues to lead the industry with its 2019 Sustainability Report and its own market research Nordic Data Center Trends 2020 that confirms the continuing shift of companies moving further away from energy inefficient inhouse data centers to more sustainable solutions.

"The United Nations has declared a 'Decade of Action' and Nordic governments are seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2030," said Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing Communications Officer, DigiPlex. "What and how we communicate has an important role in encouraging the industry to be aware and play its part in reducing carbon emissions - a fact recognized by the eleven awards we've now received for our pioneering marketing and communications efforts this year."

