The architectural rendering software market is expected to grow by USD 787.72 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005185/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Architectural Rendering Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The increased demand from emerging markets is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as data format compatibility issues will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/architectural-rendering-software-market-industry-analysis
Architectural Rendering Software Market: End-user Landscape
Population growth and rapid economic development in emerging economies are leading to the expansion of the construction sector, including the non-residential sector. This, in turn, will drive the adoption of architectural rendering software in the non-residential segment, thereby driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The architectural rendering software market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Architectural Rendering Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest architectural rendering software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Ongoing large-scale investments in the construction industry will significantly drive architectural rendering software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for architectural rendering software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Mini Data Center Market: The mini data center market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Act-3D BV
- Autodesk Inc.
- Chaos Software Ltd.
- Daz Productions Inc.
- Enscape GmbH
- Luxion Inc.
- Nemetschek SE
- NEXT LIMIT SL
- OTOY Inc.
- Roper Technologies Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Act-3D BV
- Autodesk Inc.
- Chaos Software Ltd.
- Daz Productions Inc.
- Enscape GmbH
- Luxion Inc.
- Nemetschek SE
- NEXT LIMIT SL
- OTOY Inc.
- Roper Technologies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005185/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/