The Chinese-Canadian company has secured two more deals in the Brazilian deregulated energy market. A 12-year PPA was awarded by BTG bank while a second, 15-year contract was awarded by power provider Furnas Centrais Elétricas.From pv magazine Latam Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has secured a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with one of the leading investment banks in Latin America, BTG Pactual. Under the terms of the agreement, Canadian Solar will supply solar power from a group of projects that it will build in the state of Minas Gerais and which will have a combined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...