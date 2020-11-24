DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.11.2020 / 10:58

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Street: Peter-Müller-Straße 12 Postal code: 40468 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Gérald Frère

Date of birth: 17 May 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Oliver Capital S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Nov 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 8.51 % 0.00 % 8.51 % 180492172 Previous notification 8.51 % 0.00 % 8.51 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006602006 0 15357460 0.00 % 8.51 % Total 15357460 8.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Gérald Frère % % % -Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % % -Frère-Bourgeois SA % % % -Filux SA % % % -Financière de la Sambre SA % % % -Kermadec SA % % % -Parjointco NV % % % -Parjointco Switzerland SA % % % -Pargesa Netherlands BV % % % -Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % % -GBL Verwaltung S.A. % % % -Oliver Capital S.à r.l. 8.45 % % 8.45 % -Gérald Frère % % % -Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois % % % -Frère-Bourgeois SA % % % -Filux SA % % % -Financière de la Sambre SA % % % -Kermadec SA % % % -Parjointco NV % % % -Parjointco Switzerland SA % % % -Pargesa Netherlands BV % % % -Groupe Bruxelles Lambert % % % -FINPAR III % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

23 Nov 2020

