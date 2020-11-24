SIRC: Solar Integrated Roofing Establishes Strategic Partnerships to Expand Deeper into California's $1B New Home Market

Company Establishes Strategic Partnerships with San Diego County Builders; Maintains Pipeline of 500 Roofing & Solar Installations at New Housing Developments

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has partnered with several San Diego county home builders to expand its addressable opportunity into the new home market, marking the Company's initial entry into servicing large, new residential housing developments.

Now that state regulations require solar to be integrated into the roof of every new home in the State of California, new housing developments present not only a significant roofing installation opportunity but a mandated minimum solar installation opportunity as well. The Company expects each new home with roofing, and the minimum required solar installation will generate at least $13,000 in revenue.

Solar Integrated Roofing has established partnerships with several small and medium San Diego county builders to expand into this new market, having already secured approximately 500 new homes in its project pipeline. This will provide Solar Integrated Roofing with an estimated $6.5 million in revenue from this first lot of homes.

California's new home market, according to the San Diego Tribune, averages 80,000 new homes per year. Requiring solar integration, as mentioned, on each new home will help reduce the current rolling brownouts and blackouts in California resulting from the currently limited energy supply.

"We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with local builders to enter the new home development market, presenting a significant opportunity to leverage the full breadth of our suite of services," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "In addition to the roofing and solar revenue from each new housing development, we maintain the upside opportunity to sell the end home buyer additional solar or battery storage solutions, creating an exciting new sales pipeline for our growing team. I look forward to continued growth into 2021 and beyond as we work to create value for our shareholders."

