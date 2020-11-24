In the name of literature, Nanjing multi-dimensionally interprets the beauty of the city of literature

NANJING, China, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am in New Zealand to send my best wishes to Nanjing." "On behalf of Seattle, I warmly congratulate Nanjing on the first anniversary of joining the citites of literature." "Thank Nanjing for the books to Sulaymaniyah during the epidemic." On the first anniversary of Nanjing's successful declaration of the World City of Literature in 2020, representatives from 34 Cities of Literature around the world thanked Nanjing for its contribution to exchanges and cooperation through the video.

On October 31, 2019, Nanjing became China's first "World City of Literature". Joining the "Circle of Friends", Nanjing has contributed to the development of world literature with rich historical and cultural heritage and strong youthful vitality. From the "Center of World Culture" to "City of Literature", two cultural business cards, ancient and modern, witness the prosperity and extension of Nanjing's cultural heritage and demonstrate the confidence of Nanjing's culture, according to the Nanjing City of Literature Promotion Center.

In 2020, Nanjing adheres to the concept of a Community of Shared Future for Mankind, and uses creativity and responsibility to open up a new path of mutual assistance between cities, and connect the cities with the bond of literature.

In early February, the world was proposed to design an inspirational poster for Wuhan against the epidemic; on April 23, the World Book Day initiated the "Reading Classics" Activity; in early June, the initiative "One City One Scenery" Postcard Activity quickly won the response of 34 cities around the world. This activity was listed as a key activity of the network by UNESCO and highly praised.

In October, the "2020 Nanjing Literature Season" organized by the Nanjing City of Literature Promotion Association brought people an excellent literary experience through more than 100 activities in four cities. "Walking City of Literture" collects four series treaures of "Listening, Watching, Showing, and Enjoying", integrating the unique characteristic, and the number of people experiencing it exceeds 5 million. "Following the masterpiece travel Nanjing" vividly interprets Nanjing's famous literary works in the way of "Real Scene Performance Live". The "Drama City" ushered in the youthful return of the Dahua Theater, with more than 60 dramas in nearly 100 performances in the performance season, allowing 60,000 people to enjoy. The "Book City" links major libraries, colleges, and reading spaces to enhance the overall urban scholarly atmosphere. The "Creativity City" gathers literary elites in the domestic and even global literary circles to talk about literary creation and share literary achievements. "2020 Night of Literture " gathered Ye Zhaoyan, Su Tong, Han Dong and other famous writers to witness the return of the Youth Literature Award and the announcement of the "Annual City of Literture Power".

Literature penetrates into the city, blends into life, and brings warmth and comfort to the world...Nanjing, as City of Literture, has plenty of ways to open up, and there is always one that will surprise you.