An extensive European Commission regulation has set the bar on those economic activities deemed to help in the war against global heating and, by implication, those which may hinder the effort.The European Commission has confirmed natural gas projects will qualify for funding under the EU's Covid-19 recovery plans and has outlined the circular manufacturing and eco design principles which will be expected of solar manufacturers within the bloc. The commission has published a delegated regulation to the Regulation (EU) 2020/852 produced by the European Parliament and Council of Ministers, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...