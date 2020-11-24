E-commerce and payment leader Nexway and Mr. Potenzone mutually agree to part ways

Nexway SAS, an e-commerce and payments leader, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Casey Potenzone will depart from the company on December 31.

Mr. Potenzone joined Nexway in 2014 as head of sales operations and was appointed Chief Strategy Officer in 2017. He has since demonstrated strong leadership as a member of the Executive Board, implementing new company-wide strategy and overseeing the sales, account management and marketing teams.

"I am very grateful to Casey for his service and contribution to the company, said CEO Victor Iezuitov. "Casey has played a key role in the management of our business during his tenure and was vital in winning new customers."

Mr. Iezuitov continued, "Casey led strategic initiatives to steer the company into the payment orchestration space, allowing us to structure a better positioned product. A genuine and endearing member of the team, Casey's ceaseless commitment to the cause during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Nexway manage the disruption."

Mr. Potenzone said, "These past six years with Nexway have been an exciting and challenging experience. I am proud of the progress the company has made in its evolution. Following the successful transition to new ownership, Nexway is now poised for significant growth in this unprecedented time of e-commerce adoption."

Nexway will continue in its strategy to facilitate e-commerce transformation and support companies in their ambitions of rapid growth.

The Executive Board of Nexway will lead the company's commercial operations until a new team leader is appointed.

About Nexway

Nexway SAS is a leading e-commerce and payment player. Combining technology and managed services, Nexway helps online businesses scale, grow, and thrive. Nexway's expertise in subscriptions, local payments, fraud prevention and reseller management enables customers to transform their purchasing experience and accelerate sales. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Paris-La Défense, France, Nexway has subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Poland and Japan. Companies who rely on Nexway include FNAC-Darty, Amazon, Kaspersky, Adobe, Avast, Bit Defender, TakeTwo, and hundreds more.

