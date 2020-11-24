Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, LEI: 549300HX9MRFY47AH564 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SBB PREF SE0009580715 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by reason: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB on November 24, 2020 at 11.40 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12.00 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12.10 CET, November 24, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB