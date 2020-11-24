As engineering lead on Lots 3 and 6, Black Veatch will turn outline solutions into sustainable, affordable, fully-engineered designs by utilising modular and digital engineering capabilities

Black Veatch has extended its AMP7 role with Thames Water after being appointed by main contractor Galliford Try as its Strategic Engineering Design Partner for two framework lots in London.

As Engineering Design Partner to Galliford Try, Black Veatch will be supplying engineering services on Lot 3 and Lot 6. The former covers non infrastructure projects water and wastewater treatment across London in Lot 3; while the latter encompasses infrastructure projects water and wastewater carriage in south London.

"These wins help complete a circle. In July we secured places on Thames' Asset Management, and Project Management and Assurance Frameworks. These new wins are about delivering fully engineered solutions in a digital environment that maximises the efficiencies of modularised solutions and their effective integration and assembly into existing plants," explained Scott Aitken, Executive Managing Director of Black Veatch Europe. "Our work on Lots 3 and 6 will ensure we can assist Galliford Try to assemble and integrate new assets faster, more sustainably, efficiently and more safely."

Lots 3 and 6 programmes will focus almost exclusively on capital enhancement and capital maintenance upgrades of existing assets. The work will provide additional resilience for water supplies and protect the environment for communities throughout London.

"Black Veatch and Galliford Try have a strong collaborative relationship, working together as GTBV joint venture for Southern Water non-infrastructure programme in AMP7, GBV joint venture on Environment Agency frameworks and as part of the ESD joint venture for Scottish Water," Aitken added. "As Thames moves to the 'Intelligent Client' delivery model for AMP7, success in Lots 3 and 6 and design-and-build frameworks earlier in the year show how responsive to clients' needs our partnership is."

Black Veatch's digital water capabilities will be central to helping create assets which will support Thames' investment, sustainability and customer service goals. Black Veatch's leading-edge digital engineering and data management capabilities includes intelligent process and instrumentation diagrams (iP&IDs), 3D and 4D engineering, planning and virtual visualisation tools and the ECO-X cloud-based digital ecosystem. iP&IDs are the first step in the creation of a single source of engineering metadata which can be drawn upon through construction, commissioning and handover and updated throughout the assets' operational and maintenance lifecycle.

Editor's Notes:

In July 2020 Black Veatch secured roles as a Delivery Partner on Thames Water's Asset Management Framework as well as the Project Management and Assurance Framework.

The company is also engineering strategic partner to Galliford Try on Thames Water's Lot 1 and 2 area-wide design-and-build frameworks.

AMP7 is the seventh five-year asset management period (AMP) to be delivered by water companies in England and Wales since privatisation in 1989; AMP7 runs from 2020 to 2025.

Since privatisation Black Veatch has supported Thames in every AMP on both consultancy and design-and-build frameworks; as a design-and-build partner for major standalone projects; and on standalone consultancy projects.

ECO-X is Black Veatch's own cloud-based digital ecosystem that enables integration with our clients' and partners systems and tools in order to provide digitally enabled asset delivery and management support.

