Fitch Ratings upgraded RusHydro's credit rating to sovereign grade November 24, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Fitch Ratings raised PJSC RusHydro's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on November 23, 2020. The rating agency affirmed the outlook at 'Stable'. The same rating action took place towards the following PJSC RusHydro's local bonds: Local bonds, Series 01, registration number 4-01-55038-E dated 23.09.2010 Local bonds, Series 02, registration number 4-02-55038-E dated 23.09.2010 Local bonds, Series 07, registration number 4-07-55038-E dated 27.12.2012 Local bonds, Series 08, registration number 4-08-55038-E dated 27.12.2012 Local bonds, Series 09, registration number 4-09-55038-E dated 27.12.2012 Such action further affirms RusHydro's status as a reliable government systemic infrastructure company and a high credit quality borrower in international capital markets The full report is available on Fitch Ratings' website at: www.fitchratings.com About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

