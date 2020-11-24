DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in December
NEW YORK, November 24, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in December:
- November 30 - December 3: Piper Sandler 32nd Virtual Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat. Beginning November 23, the fireside chat will be available for viewing anytime through December 3 by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- December 1-3: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HEALTHCONx Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, at 12:10 pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of one year after the conference.
