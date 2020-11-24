The project will be developed under a credit line facility from the Exim Bank of India.The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority has issued a tender to seek consultants for the pre-feasibility study of a large scale PV power plant. The project will be developed under a $100 million credit line facility from the Exim Bank of India. Of this sum, $85 million will be devoted to the deployment of rooftop PV arrays in government buildings under the country's net metering scheme, $5 million will be used for floating installations, and $10 million will be allocated for installing solar-plus-storage ...

