Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Q3 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the Q3 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 24 November 2020, at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST).
To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q3-2020
Aberdeen, 24 November 2020
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- AWDR Q3 2020 pres (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b24dbec6-7933-4554-b640-af6f93314074)
AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de