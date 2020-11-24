The global wind turbine monitoring systems market size is poised to grow by USD 4.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005191/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in the failure of wind turbine components is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global wind turbine monitoring system during the forecast period. Due to the dynamic nature of wind, these generators endure various recurrent load variations and mechanical stress, which can lead to their breakdown. Any damage to the wind turbine generator will adversely impact the entire operation of the wind turbine. This is where the monitoring system comes in very handy, as it can detect accidents early and provide a timely response before significant losses occur. Thus, the failure of components is expected to drive the market for wind turbine monitoring systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major wind turbine monitoring systems market growth came from the onshore wind farms segment. The increase in onshore wind capacity will be supported by a rise in the number of wind turbine installations during the forecast period

APAC was the largest wind turbine monitoring system in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in investments in wind power capacity expansion in emerging economies

The global wind turbine monitoring systems market is fragmented. AB SKF, Advantech Co. Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., Bruel Kjaer Vibro GmbH, EIT InnoEnergy SE, General Electric Co., Hottinger Brüel Kjaer GmbH, Romax Technology Ltd., Siemens AG, and Strainstall UK Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this wind turbine monitoring systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global wind turbine monitoring systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have a negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The reduction in cost for wind projects will be a Key Market Trend

This reduction in the cost of wind projects is mainly due to the drop in prices for offshore applications. Given that wind-generated electricity prices are extremely competitive, they incur costs that are lower than all other renewable resources. Moreover, further cost reduction will further drive the growth of the wind energy market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine monitoring systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wind turbine monitoring systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wind turbine monitoring systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine monitoring systems market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automation solution market size in the renewable power generation industry has the potential to grow by USD 3.10 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The thermal energy storage market size has the potential to grow by 1,956.30 MW during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Advantech Co. Ltd.

American Superconductor Corp.

Bruel Kjaer Vibro GmbH

EIT InnoEnergy SE

General Electric Co.

Hottinger Brüel Kjaer GmbH

Romax Technology Ltd.

Siemens AG

Strainstall UK Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005191/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/