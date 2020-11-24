Questionmark's assessment platform enables AstraZeneca France to assess the scientific knowledge of on-field sales teams

The French subsidiary of AstraZeneca, the leading global pharmaceutical company, is assessing the scientific knowledge of its on-field sales team using Questionmark's enterprise-grade assessment platform.

Ensuring those teams are up to date on the latest science is a priority for the business. Staff assessments help identify AstraZeneca's employee's strengths and weaknesses. Its e-learning and training team can then shape the training to meet the specific needs.

These training needs are measured through a range of assessments including pre, during, and post-training tests, surveys and quizzes to all on-field sales employees.

Delphine Léveillé, training plan coordinator and distance learning tools manager at AstraZeneca France, said: "Questionmark's software is very well integrated into our training tool. It is a reliable and solid assessment system that allows us, every year, to train our employees and meet internal and external demands.

"The improvements have allowed us to simplify the process, both for participants and administrators."

Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark said: "AstraZeneca France was facing several challenges around the security and complexity of its assessment program, as well as a needlessly high workload in delivering it. It was running assessments on CD-ROMs and pieces of paper.

"Our Questionmark platform now simplifies the training process, both by lightening the workload and enhancing the security of the assessments."

For more information about how Questionmark can help pharmaceutical companies make better people decisions, visit www.questionmark.com/sectors-and-uses/pharmaceuticals/.

Notes to editors

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments, which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005263/en/

Contacts:

US: Kristin Bernor, external relations: Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com 203.349.6438

UK: James Boyd-Wallis: james.boyd-wallis@fourteenforty.uk 07793 021 607