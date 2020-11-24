Lead-free perovskite-inspired materials still provide efficiencies that are too low for solar cells in outdoor environments. A British-Chinese research team, however, has demonstrated they have strong potential for indoor PV devices due to their ability to capture visible light.Lead-free perovskite-inspired materials (PIMs) suitable for optoelectronics have been recently considered in PV research, as they have a similar electronic structure to high-performance lead-halide perovskites, but not their toxicity. A group of scientists from the UK's Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...