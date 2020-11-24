US giant AT&T has signed an agreement with Invenergy to purchase 500 MW from the upcoming 1.3 GW Samson Solar Energy Center in Texas. The deal will make AT&T one of the largest purchasers of corporate solar in the world.From pv magazine USA As part of the company's ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, AT&T has signed the largest corporate solar deal known to pv magazine: a 500 MW power purchase agreement for the electricity generated by Invenergy's new Samson Solar Energy Center in Texas. The project is set to clock in at roughly 1.3 GW upon completion, which is expected to happen sometime ...

