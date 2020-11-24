Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Intersects 42 m at 1.31 g/t Au, Including 16.8 m at 1.95 g/t Au at La Pointe Extension

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to provide five additional drill results from the 19-hole summer and fall diamond drilling program at La Pointe Extension on the Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The program aimed to expand and define the 600 m strike length of mineralization discovered during the 2020 winter campaign at la Pointe Extension. A total of 4,912 m in 19 holes were completed during this campaign. Results from 9 holes are pending.
Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The drilling results at Sakami, and in particular, La Pointe Extension, continue to be consistent and very encouraging. Once again, La Pointe Extension delivered a very long intercept of 1.31 g/t Au over 42 m, and also with a higher grade portion of 1.95 g/t Au over 16.8 m."
Table 1 presents the results of the five holes. Figures 1, 2 and 3 show the drill results from all holes reported to date in plan, longitudinal section and cross-section.
La Pointe deposit and La Pointe Extension discovery
The La Pointe deposit and the new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE. This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling before 2020. Two high-grade surface grab samples (23.82 g/t Au, 9.52 g/t Au) located 700 m apart further illustrate the potential of this discovery.
The drilling results indicate to date that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and at La Pointe has a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince), which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east.
The lithologies are composed mainly of 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.
The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-powered electric grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val-d'Or Inc. based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The hole diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.
Qualified Persons
Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Tony Brisson, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Manager, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this Project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.
Table 1: Sakami Project - Summary of significant gold results,
La Pointe deposit and La Pointe Extension discovery - Press release of November 24, 2020
Notes:
- All widths are drill indicated core length.
- Drilholes are generally planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible.
- True widths are estimated to range from 75% to 90% of the down-hole length when drillhole inclination and dip of the mineralized horizons are considered.
- All gold values presented are not capped.
La Pointe Extension
Hole #
UTM E
UTM N
Length
Azimuth
Dip
Number
From
To
Interval
Au
PT-20-162
374079
5893773
208.5
145
-47
200
98.00
99.00
1.00
5.11
124.00
166.00
42.00
1.31
Including
133.70
150.50
16.80
1.95
182.40
187.80
5.40
0.97
PT-20-165
374117
5893902
363
145
-70
190
40.50
43.00
2.50
0.93
229.30
230.80
1.50
3.52
237.00
240.00
3.00
1.04
244.50
252.80
8.30
0.92
267.00
270.00
3.00
0.33
303.00
307.50
4.50
1.14
PT-20-166
374239
5893899
234
145
-47
172
34.50
36.00
1.50
2.92
90.00
97.20
7.20
1.92
111.50
132.50
21.00
0.61
123.50
132.50
9.00
1.11
PT-20-167
374239
5893899
312
145
-70
216
28.90
30.40
1.50
1.17
50.50
51.80
1.30
1.01
117.00
164.80
47.80
0.53
PT-20-168
374592
5894282
306
145
-57
275
46.90
47.60
0.70
2.77
103.60
116.15
12.55
0.44
182.00
194.00
12.00
1.03
Including
182.00
190.00
8.00
1.44
PT-20-169
374619
5894235
264
145
-45
167
Assays pending
PT-20-170
374540
5894163
234
145
-47
206
Assays pending
PT-20-171
374464
5894106
225
145
-47
152
Assays pending
PT-20-172
374464
5894106
291
145
-65
200
Assays pending
PT-20-173
374369
5894068
288
145
-47
221
Assays pending
PT-20-174
374369
5894068
348
145
-65
270
Assays pending
PT-20-175
374715
5894264
222
145
-47
165
Assays pending
PT-20-176
374715
5894264
21
145
-65
13
Assays pending
PT-20-176A
374715
5894264
303
145
-65
230
Assays pending
