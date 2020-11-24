Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Intersects 42 m at 1.31 g/t Au, Including 16.8 m at 1.95 g/t Au at La Pointe Extension

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to provide five additional drill results from the 19-hole summer and fall diamond drilling program at La Pointe Extension on the Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The program aimed to expand and define the 600 m strike length of mineralization discovered during the 2020 winter campaign at la Pointe Extension. A total of 4,912 m in 19 holes were completed during this campaign. Results from 9 holes are pending.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The drilling results at Sakami, and in particular, La Pointe Extension, continue to be consistent and very encouraging. Once again, La Pointe Extension delivered a very long intercept of 1.31 g/t Au over 42 m, and also with a higher grade portion of 1.95 g/t Au over 16.8 m."

Table 1 presents the results of the five holes. Figures 1, 2 and 3 show the drill results from all holes reported to date in plan, longitudinal section and cross-section.

La Pointe deposit and La Pointe Extension discovery

The La Pointe deposit and the new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE. This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling before 2020. Two high-grade surface grab samples (23.82 g/t Au, 9.52 g/t Au) located 700 m apart further illustrate the potential of this discovery.

The drilling results indicate to date that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and at La Pointe has a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince), which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east.

The lithologies are composed mainly of 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.

The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-powered electric grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val-d'Or Inc. based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The hole diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Tony Brisson, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Manager, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this Project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

Table 1: Sakami Project - Summary of significant gold results,

La Pointe deposit and La Pointe Extension discovery - Press release of November 24, 2020

Notes:

All widths are drill indicated core length. Drilholes are generally planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible. True widths are estimated to range from 75% to 90% of the down-hole length when drillhole inclination and dip of the mineralized horizons are considered. All gold values presented are not capped.

La Pointe Extension

Hole # UTM E UTM N Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Number

of

samples From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) PT-20-162 374079 5893773 208.5 145 -47 200 98.00 99.00 1.00 5.11 124.00 166.00 42.00 1.31 Including 133.70 150.50 16.80 1.95 182.40 187.80 5.40 0.97 PT-20-165 374117 5893902 363 145 -70 190 40.50 43.00 2.50 0.93 229.30 230.80 1.50 3.52 237.00 240.00 3.00 1.04 244.50 252.80 8.30 0.92 267.00 270.00 3.00 0.33 303.00 307.50 4.50 1.14 PT-20-166 374239 5893899 234 145 -47 172 34.50 36.00 1.50 2.92 90.00 97.20 7.20 1.92 111.50 132.50 21.00 0.61 123.50 132.50 9.00 1.11 PT-20-167 374239 5893899 312 145 -70 216 28.90 30.40 1.50 1.17 50.50 51.80 1.30 1.01 117.00 164.80 47.80 0.53 PT-20-168 374592 5894282 306 145 -57 275 46.90 47.60 0.70 2.77 103.60 116.15 12.55 0.44 182.00 194.00 12.00 1.03 Including 182.00 190.00 8.00 1.44 PT-20-169 374619 5894235 264 145 -45 167 Assays pending PT-20-170 374540 5894163 234 145 -47 206 Assays pending PT-20-171 374464 5894106 225 145 -47 152 Assays pending PT-20-172 374464 5894106 291 145 -65 200 Assays pending PT-20-173 374369 5894068 288 145 -47 221 Assays pending PT-20-174 374369 5894068 348 145 -65 270 Assays pending PT-20-175 374715 5894264 222 145 -47 165 Assays pending PT-20-176 374715 5894264 21 145 -65 13 Assays pending PT-20-176A 374715 5894264 303 145 -65 230 Assays pending

