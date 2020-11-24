Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Statement on Product Approval Listing

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP) received inquiries about a recent ANDA approval listing for nifedipine under the company name of Elite Pharma. This ANDA approval is not a product developed by Elite. Elite's pipeline has been disclosed in our government filings, our website, or our quarterly conference calls and nifedipine is not one of our projects. Elite's commercial products are registered with the FDA under Elite Laboratories, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elite Pharmaceuticals.

