Frost & Sullivan Presents 5 Technology Growth Opportunities in Sensors and Automation for 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of sensors in microelectronics systems not only leads to disruptive innovations but also provides cost-efficient and scalable solutions for the market. Miniaturization, multi-parameter, and wireless sensing factors are currently gaining high importance in all fields of application, such as healthcare, automotive, and military, where miniaturized devices with high precision and remote monitoring features are becoming crucial for market acceptance.

Manufacturing systems are becoming smarter not only by incorporating intelligent data analytical solutions but by leveraging robots that can work with humans [cobots] to improve productivity and work efficiency. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Technology Growth Opportunities in Sensors and Automation for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Connected living Autonomous vehicles Machine-to-machine sensor systems Cobotics transformation Digitization and automation

