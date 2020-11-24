Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 13:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Presents 5 Technology Growth Opportunities in Sensors and Automation for 2021

Industry experts have outlined the state of the industry, key technological trends transforming the sector and top innovative companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of sensors in microelectronics systems not only leads to disruptive innovations but also provides cost-efficient and scalable solutions for the market. Miniaturization, multi-parameter, and wireless sensing factors are currently gaining high importance in all fields of application, such as healthcare, automotive, and military, where miniaturized devices with high precision and remote monitoring features are becoming crucial for market acceptance.

Manufacturing systems are becoming smarter not only by incorporating intelligent data analytical solutions but by leveraging robots that can work with humans [cobots] to improve productivity and work efficiency. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Technology Growth Opportunities in Sensors and Automation for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4wo

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Connected living
  2. Autonomous vehicles
  3. Machine-to-machine sensor systems
  4. Cobotics transformation
  5. Digitization and automation

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente
Global Corporate Communications
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.