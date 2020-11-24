Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpros Incubator Company Mu Global Started Trading on the OTC Markets

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that Mu Global Holdings Limited, a company incubated by Greenpro, has started trading on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol: MUGH.

MUGH was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on June 4, 2018, and whose principal activities are in beauty and wellness offering customers a wide range of trusted non-surgical spa services and quality spa care products. The services and products are designed to improve the health, immune system and bodily functions of the users. The Company aims to promote improved overall health and beauty in our clients through a holistic detoxification method.

GreenPro Venture Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp., owns 2,165,000 shares of MUGH.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "MUGH is another example of our successful incubation program. We look forward to the watching this company successfully grow their business."

About Mu Global Holding Limited

MU Global Holding Limited, a US Company, operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MU Worldwide Group Limited, a Seychelles Company; which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MU Global Holding Limited, a Hong Kong Company; which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MU Global Health Management (Shanghai) Limited, a Shanghai Company.

Since our establishment, the Company has been focusing to expand in the Chinese market, with other countries also under consideration as target destinations. As an emerging industry in China, the beauty and wellness industry is still in the early stage there is a huge potential for the industry to grow significantly. According to the report published by the Chinese State Department, the beauty and wellness industry of the country is expected to reach the market in China valuing at 8 trillion Chinese Yuan by 2020, accounting for 6.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

China has large territory, population, diverse ethnicity and cultural background. As such, it has resulted in different consumer orientations in different cities and townships across the country, therefore, it is particularly challenging to tackle the consumer market with a single business model.

The advance in technological development and rise in use of technology in marketing has also intensified the competition, probing the Company to develop the business models that allow quick penetration and huge coverage of different markets, and also being able to cope with the swift changes in the consumer market. Thus, the Company is focusing on three key areas as part of the Company's early development in the Chinese market.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

